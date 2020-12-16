Wednesday Morning Weather With Meteorologist Tim Williams Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 04:02s - Published 11 minutes ago Wednesday Morning Weather With Meteorologist Tim Williams A winter storm is moving towards the area. We will see snow as well as sleet and rain moving in the area.High's are expected in the upper 30's. 0

