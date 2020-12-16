Global  
 

Wednesday Morning Weather With Meteorologist Tim Williams

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 04:02s - Published
A winter storm is moving towards the area.

We will see snow as well as sleet and rain moving in the area.High's are expected in the upper 30's.


