'The New York Times' reports that President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary once he assumes office in 2021.

The president-elect chooses some familiar names for his cabinet: This is your morning tip sheet.

President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Mr. Buttigieg would bring a younger voice to the cabinet and add to its diversity as its first openly gay member.

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary, sources...