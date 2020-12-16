Global  
 

Coronavirus pandemic: Germany sees record death toll on first day of new lockdown

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 03:27s - Published
Coronavirus in Germany: Berlin pressuring EU regulators to speed up jab approval [Video]

Coronavirus in Germany: Berlin pressuring EU regulators to speed up jab approval

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:36Published
Europe’s COVID restrictions: National lockdowns in Germany and the Netherlands [Video]

Europe’s COVID restrictions: National lockdowns in Germany and the Netherlands

After pressure from the German government, The European Union's regulatory body is set to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next Monday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:35Published
Germany enters harder lockdown as virus deaths hit new high [Video]

Germany enters harder lockdown as virus deaths hit new high

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:16Published

German scientist Özlem Türeci was focused on cancer, then came COVID-19. It was her 'duty' to help develop a vaccine.

 When Özlem Türeci, co-founder of BioNTech, first heard about the novel coronavirus, she knew her company would have to work on a vaccine to fight it.
 
USATODAY.com

Germany enters tough new lockdown as coronavirus death toll reaches record high

The number of registered deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 952 on Wednesday, the country's highest daily...
SBS - Published

Germany leaning toward harsh virus clamps, adds 20,815 new patients

Germany leaning toward harsh virus clamps, adds 20,815 new patients German Chancellor Angela Merkel has advocated tougher restrictions on public life as the country...
WorldNews - Published


