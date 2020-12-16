Coronavirus pandemic: Germany sees record death toll on first day of new lockdown

When Özlem Türeci, co-founder of BioNTech, first heard about the novel coronavirus, she knew her company would have to work on a vaccine to fight it.

Europe’s COVID restrictions: National lockdowns in Germany and the Netherlands After pressure from the German government, The European Union's regulatory body is set to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next Monday.

The number of registered deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 952 on Wednesday, the country's highest daily...