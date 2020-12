Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 minute ago

Crews battle early morning fire in town of Marshall

The town of marshall right now.

Calls came in around three o'clock this morning for a fire on shanley road in marshall.

Fire crews from deansboro, waterville, and members with the oneida county sheriff's office are at the scene.

Right now it appears the fire is out.

Fire crews say they will be on-scene for a while yet.

