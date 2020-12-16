Global  
 

Military personnel, civilians get COVID-19 vaccine

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Military personnel, civilian health care professionals, and emergency responders who volunteered were among some of the first people to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, as the United States expanded its rollout of the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.


