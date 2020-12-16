Military personnel, civilians get COVID-19 vaccine
Military personnel, civilian health care professionals, and emergency responders who volunteered were among some of the first people to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, as the United States expanded its rollout of the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.
European Union states will start vaccinations against COVID-19 in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and the United States after what some have criticized as a slow EU approval process for the shots. Soraya Ali reports.
Sir Ian McKellen has urged the public to take the Covid vaccination if offered, describing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a "friend" as he received the first ot two jabs at Queen Mary University Hospital.
The 81-year-old actor also praised the NHS, admitting he would not be alive were it not for the health service. Report by Alibhaiz.