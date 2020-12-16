Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drakeford announces Wales to go into lockdown after Xmas

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Drakeford announces Wales to go into lockdown after Xmas

Drakeford announces Wales to go into lockdown after Xmas

First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced Wales will go into full lockdown from December 28, following a rise in coronavirus infections.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Grassroots sports champions honoured by iconic sports venues [Video]

Grassroots sports champions honoured by iconic sports venues

Iconic sports venues across England and Wales are today changing their namesfor a day to honour grassroots sport community workers and volunteers who havegone above and beyond during lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Wales' Health Minister says NHS is 'having to make choices' due to Covid-19 [Video]

Wales' Health Minister says NHS is 'having to make choices' due to Covid-19

Wales' Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, said that the "NHS isn't overwhelmedbut it's having to make choices to make sure it doesn't become overwhelmed".It comes as cases have spiked in Wales following the recent "firebreak"lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Women's Super League: Wales manager Jayne Ludlow set to be named West Ham boss

 Wales manager Jayne Ludlow is set to be named as the new West Ham boss following Matt Beard's departure.
BBC News
Notorious rapists have minimum jail terms increased by Court of Appeal [Video]

Notorious rapists have minimum jail terms increased by Court of Appeal

Two notorious criminals who are serving life sentences for some of the worstoffences of rape to be tried in England and Wales have had their minimum jailterms increased by the Court of Appeal. Joseph McCann, 35, was given 33 lifesentences at the Old Bailey last December for a string of sex attacks on 11women and children – one aged 11 – during a 15-day cocaine and vodka-fuelledrampage. Reynard Sinaga, 37, was handed a life sentence at Manchester CrownCourt in January after being convicted of more than 150 offences, including136 counts of rape, committed against 48 men – although police have linked himto more than 190 potential victims.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Mark Drakeford Mark Drakeford Welsh Labour politician, First Minister of Wales

Mark Drakeford warns of pressures on NHS in Wales [Video]

Mark Drakeford warns of pressures on NHS in Wales

The NHS in Wales “will not be able to cope as it is today” if the currentlevels of coronavirus-related admissions continue in the coming weeks, FirstMinister Mark Drakeford has warned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week [Video]

Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has welcomed the news of the approval ofthe Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and announced the firstvaccinations in Wales will take place next week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
Wales to start vaccinating from Tuesday [Video]

Wales to start vaccinating from Tuesday

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford says that Wales expects to receive the first supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine in the next few days, with vaccinations expected to start from Tuesday. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published
Mark Drakeford defends new restrictions for Wales [Video]

Mark Drakeford defends new restrictions for Wales

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has defended the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions for Wales, including a ban on alcohol and pubs closing at 6pm. Mr Drakeford argued that it was necessary to bring Wales "into line" with other parts of the UK facing similar challenges, which would be the equivalent of the highest tiers in the English and Scottish systems. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions [Video]

Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions

Boris Johnson has told MPs that the four UK nations have agreed to continue "in principle" with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. Answering a question from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons the prime minister said he didn't want to criminalise the public's "long made plans" but it is "vital" people are "sensible and cautious" over the holiday period. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:02Published
Heathrow Airport wins Supreme Court appeal over third runway [Video]

Heathrow Airport wins Supreme Court appeal over third runway

Heathrow Airport has won a Supreme Court challenge - backing the Government's decision to give the go-ahead for a third runway. Summarising the ruling on Wednesday, Lord Sales said the decision taken by the then transport secretary Chris Grayling - was lawful and that the government was under no obligation to discuss the Paris Agreement separately in the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS). Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published
Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister’s Questions [Video]

Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister’s Questions

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published
Facebook moves UK users to dodge EU privacy laws [Video]

Facebook moves UK users to dodge EU privacy laws

Facebook will shift all its users in the UK into agreements with the corporate headquarters in California, moving them out of their current relationship with Facebook's Irish unit and out of reach of Europe's privacy laws. Emily Wither reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Related videos from verified sources

First Minister Drakeford announces start of lockdown [Video]

First Minister Drakeford announces start of lockdown

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has announced the start of Wales' seventeen-day lockdown. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:42Published