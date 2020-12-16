Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:23s - Published 3 minutes ago

Drakeford announces Wales to go into lockdown after Xmas

First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced Wales will go into full lockdown from December 28, following a rise in coronavirus infections.

Report by Blairm.

