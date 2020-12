Tom Cruise Screams At ‘Mission Impossible’ Crew For Not Following COVID-19 Protocols Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:31s - Published 5 minutes ago Tom Cruise Screams At ‘Mission Impossible’ Crew For Not Following COVID-19 Protocols Leaked audio caught actor Tom Cruise yelling at crew members on the set of the newest installment of the “Mission Impossible” franchise for allegedly not following coronavirus safety protocols. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend