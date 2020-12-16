December 18 Old Oaken Bucket game canceled for 2020
According to a released statement, in coordination with the Big Ten Conference office, Purdue and Indiana jointly announce that their scheduled football game in Bloomington on Friday will be canceled due to COVID-19 testing results at both schools.
Friday... and in other college football news... for the second time in two weeks, purdue and i-u have mutually agreed to cancel the old oaken bucket game....the game was canceled due to rising covid- 19 numbers in both programs... i-u head coach tom allen says the hoosiers have 28 positive cases between players and coaches...it's the first time in over 100 years that the game will not be played... i-u finishes the season six and one..
Ranked seventh in the country... they'll now await their bowl game destination...purdue finishes the season 2-4... their third straight losing