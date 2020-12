The season 19 finale of 'The Voice' ushered in the youngest male winner ever at 15 years old Carter Rubin and the first win for coach Gwen Stefani.

Every relationship needs a little bit of friendly competition. That was the case with The Voice...

Carter Rubin was crowned the Season 19 champ of "The Voice" during Tuesday's finale, handing Gwen...

Gwen Stefani is looking forward to her wedding with Blake Shelton – just not with the challenges...