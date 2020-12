Pandemic Spurs Surprise 1.1% Drop In November Retail Sales The Street - Duration: 02:33s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:33s - Published Pandemic Spurs Surprise 1.1% Drop In November Retail Sales U.S. consumers cut back on their retail spending more than expected in November as the coronavirus pandemic triggered new business restrictions and closures. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like