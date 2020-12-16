‘Serious’ Snow Storm To Hit East Coast

First major Fall storms impacting East CoastThe first major storms of the Fall season are impacting millions on the East Coast
Missing Boater Found Clinging To Capsized Boat Off Florida's East CoastA boater missing off the east coast of Florida was found alive Sunday, clinging to his capsized boat about 86 miles from shore.
Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor Carl Lentz fired from megachurch after infidelity admissionJustin Bieber's spiritual mentor Carl Lentz has been fired from his position at the Hillsong Church East Coast due to "moral failures", and he has admitted to cheating on his wife.