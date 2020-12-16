Seven in 10 are secretly relieved they don't have to host a holiday party this year

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published 2 minutes ago

Seven in 10 Americans are secretly relieved they won't have to host holiday parties this year, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 nationally representative Americans (who celebrate a winter holiday) about how they'll be celebrating the holidays this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.With 56% of respondents being disappointed they'll be missing out on their go-to holiday parties, it's a bit surprising to find that a further 52% admitted to only getting cozy with someone during the holiday season just so they can score their favorite holiday treats.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Velveeta, the survey found the top people Americans befriend before the holiday season solely for their secret holiday recipes included their neighbors (38%) and their coworkers (36%).A third of respondents even admitted to talking to a distant relative more ahead of the holidays to snag some goodies.Some of the top holiday snacks respondents enjoy for the holiday season include classics like cookies (55%) and biscuits (41%).A further 37% of respondents enjoy chowing down on some homemade macaroni and cheese and 21% go for a bowl of queso.Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the average respondent will be missing out on four of their holiday favorites this year.Sixty-five percent of respondents are making up for these absences this year though - by grazing on snacks throughout the day rather than having one big holiday meal.For three in five respondents, snacks and appetizers are actually the stars of the show, so it's no surprise that 72% of those polled said they tend to snack more than ever during the holidays than any other time of the year."Even though the holiday season this year is drastically different than years past, the results showed that food is still a great way to bring people together - either in your household or virtually through a video call," said a spokesperson for Velveeta.

"Opting for a table of snacks and appetizers, we recommend queso made with Velveeta, which is a great way to bring that holiday party feel to your homes this season while staying safe."Seventy-seven percent of those surveyed shared they usually set out several snack foods and appetizers to complement their main holiday dish.With holiday gatherings being so limited this year, 60% of respondents will be making even more snack foods to don their holiday tables.Half of respondents said this year will be the first time they attempt a new recipe all on their own.But no matter how many people are at their table this holiday season, 80% of respondents agreed that eating is the best way to bring people together."It's crucial to stay safe this holiday season - but we can still connect with our loved ones to share holiday cheer," said a spokesperson for Velveeta.

"Whether it's setting up a family video call to swap recipes or setting up a spot at your Christmas dinner for a laptop - we can all do our part to make this holiday season merry and bright."