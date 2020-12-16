Tech Gift Ideas For Men

Much sunshine lately, but hopefully tha's about to change and adam, can we expect sunshine soon?

Clouds will linger through much of the day, keeping temperatures steady in the 40s all day.

Damp, cold, and windy feel much colder.

Sunshine begins to break through the clouds late in the day and are expected to completely clear the area overnight.

Temperatures will drop quickly once the clouds clear.

A light freeze is expected around the area by morning along with patchy frost as winds relax.

Today: clouds break up in the afternoon.

Cold and windy.

High: 49?tonight: clearing skies.

A light freeze is expected.

Frost possible.

Low: 33?thursday: bright sunshine.

Very chilly.

High: 53?

