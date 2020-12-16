Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 434,642; 6,657 deaths

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 5 minutes ago

A total of 2,446,551 have been tested in Indiana, 17.8% of those tested are positive coronavirus cases.

The indiana department of health tonight reporting 129 new deaths across the state.

That brings the statewide death total up to 6-thousand- 657 people.

The state also added more than 43-hundred positive cases today... topping 434-thousand on the year.

Let's take a look at resources ...nearly 24 percent of -ic-u beds and about 70 percent of ventilators remain available.as of monday 3- thousand 229 people across the state remain hospitalized for covid-19.

We have 847 new cases and 21 new deaths to report across northeast indiana and northwest ohio tonight.

18 new cases in adams county178 in allen countydekalb county has 32 new cases and 4 deaths.

The health department says one person was in their 70s and the rest were 90 and older.

23 new cases in huntington county 20 in jay and 45 new cases in noble 12 new cases in paulding21 in steuben29 in van wertwabash county has 25 cases and 2 new deaths16 cases and 1 new death in wellsand 16 new cases in whitley.