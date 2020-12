Coast Guard Rescues Two Stranded Duck Hunters In Brigantine Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:30s - Published 4 minutes ago Coast Guard Rescues Two Stranded Duck Hunters In Brigantine The Coast Guard used a helicopter to rescue two duck hunters who became stranded in southern New Jersey. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Raw Video: Coast Guard Rescues Boaters, Dogs From Stranded Boat Near Concord



Three adults and two dogs were rescued from a stranded boat near Concord by the Coast Guard Wednesday. (Video: U.S. Coast Guard) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:28 Published 3 weeks ago