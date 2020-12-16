Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:15s - Published 6 minutes ago

Tom Cruise Reportedly Erupts at 'Mission: Impossible 7' Crew Over Social Distancing

According to audio obtained by 'The Sun,' Cruise can be heard scolding crew members for not adhering to social distancing measures while on set.

I don't ever want to see it again, ever!

And if you don't do it you're fired, if I see you do it again you're f------ gone.

And if anyone in this crew does it -- that's it, and you too and you too, Tom Cruise, via 'The Sun'.

The two crew members in question were reportedly standing within 6 feet of each other, prompting Cruise to reprimand them.

We are the gold standard.

They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us!

Because they believe in us and what we're doing.

, Tom Cruise, via 'The Sun'.

We are creating thousands of jobs you m----------.

I don't ever want to see it again!, Tom Cruise, via 'The Sun'.

The movie is being shot in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, near London, where 12 members tested positive for COVID-19 in October.

At the time, Cruise shelled out $676,000 of his own money for a ship that cast and crew could isolate on.

'Mission: Impossible 7' is slated for a November 2021 release