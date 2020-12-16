Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, BIDU

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.3%.

Year to date, Baidu registers a 59.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 4.9%.

Moderna Inc is showing a gain of 615.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fastenal, trading down 1.6%, and NetEase, trading up 3.4% on the day.