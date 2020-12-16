Suspect charged with second degree murder in fatal shooting
With murder after a deadly shooting less than 24 hours ago.
According to st.
Joseph police, just after 1:00 a.m officers were called to the area of 11th street and corby parkway in reference to shots fired.
Johnnnie kyle hollowell, 21, was taken into custody and is now facing a charge of 2nd degree murder in the death of terry p.
Smith junior.
Officers arrived on the scene this morning to find smith in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Smith later died at the hospital hollowell is in jail without bond, we'll continue to follow this story.
