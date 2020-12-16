Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:50s - Published 6 minutes ago

Why are so many gamers refunding the most hyped game of the year

After a rocky development marred by labor abuse allegations, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here.The game has been out for less than a week and players are already scrambling for Cyberpunk 2077 refunds.

So what gives?

.Cyberpunk 2077 is buggier than a bag of bruised peaches lying out on the sidewalk during a New York summer.many players have encountered game-breaking bugs that make Cyberpunk 2077 unplayable, .particularly on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.gamers are reporting constant crashes, freezing, models not loading properly and atrocious framerates.But, perhaps most egregiously, it’s missing options for gamers with disabilities.Recent patches have been tackling the many issues plaguing the game, but many people are still struggling through massive bugs