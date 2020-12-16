Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. labels Switzerland, Vietnam currency cheats

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
U.S. labels Switzerland, Vietnam currency cheats

U.S. labels Switzerland, Vietnam currency cheats

The U.S. Treasury has labelled Switzerland and Vietnam as countries that deliberately weaken their currencies to gain advantage in trade.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Department of the Treasury United States Department of the Treasury United States federal executive department

U.S. federal agencies hacked by foreign entity

 The Department of Commerce and the U.S. Treasury were hacked in an undetected, monthslong operation. Experts believe the cyberattack was by a foreign entity, and..
CBS News

Potentially major hack of government agencies disclosed

 Treasury, Commerce Departments hit. Feds order all agencies to search their networks for signs they were affected. Russia, suspected by many experts, denies any..
CBS News
Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. agencies [Video]

Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. agencies

Hackers believed to be working for Russia have been monitoring internal email traffic at a U.S. government department and agency, according to people familiar with the matter. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:42Published

Switzerland Switzerland Federal republic in Central Europe

Trump Administration Says Vietnam and Switzerland Manipulated Currency

 The decision to label the countries as currency manipulators for the first time is likely to raise tensions with two trading partners.
NYTimes.com
Discover Europe's wildest ski destinations outside of the Alps [Video]

Discover Europe's wildest ski destinations outside of the Alps

While the Alps in France, Switzerland, and Italy are world-famous for their snow sports, Europe abounds with wild and remote si destinations, where lift access isn't always an option,

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:00Published
Swiss nightclub turns into blood donation center [Video]

Swiss nightclub turns into blood donation center

A Swiss night club shuttered due to COVID-19 restrictions has been converted into a blood donation centre on Monday, giving new life to the empty five-floor warehouse normally heaving with revellers.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

World Economic Forum moved to Singapore over coronavirus concerns

 ZURICH/SINGAPORE - The World Economic Forum's annual gathering of political and business leaders will move from Switzerland to Singapore next year as the..
WorldNews