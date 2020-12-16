|
|
|
U.S. labels Switzerland, Vietnam currency cheats
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:22s - Published
U.S. labels Switzerland, Vietnam currency cheats
The U.S. Treasury has labelled Switzerland and Vietnam as countries that deliberately weaken their currencies to gain advantage in trade.
Julian Satterthwaite reports.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. agencies
Hackers believed to be working for Russia have been monitoring internal email traffic at a U.S. government department and agency, according to people familiar with the matter. Freddie Joyner has more.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:42Published
Swiss nightclub turns into blood donation center
A Swiss night club shuttered due to COVID-19 restrictions has been converted into a blood donation centre on Monday, giving new life to the empty five-floor warehouse normally heaving with revellers.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published
|