Local Author Mariam Mohamed Unveils New Kids' Book
The new book is called "What I Wish You Knew About My Cousin Ali" (3:06).
WCCO Mid-Morning - December 16, 2020
New book shows unique KC attractionsA Kansas City author created a book showcasing some locations off of the beaten path.
Bringing Our Kids Hope in a PandemicPaula Shue Winfrey, a local resident and retired teacher, has turned children's author and shares what inspired her to write a book during the pandemic and give hope to parents and kids
New book by Oroville author helps children understand wildfireGail D'Arcy is a Butte County author who wrote the book "Polly Pinecone."