No consistent manufacturing policy: ICRIER's Saon Ray decodes ailment | Budget

Saon Ray, Senior Fellow at ICRIER, said that while Indian manufacturing sector has grown in terms of value added, it has remained stagnant in terms of employment for the last 3-4 decades.

She said that India needs to integrate itself into the regional and global value chains in order to benefit from the strengths of its manufacturing sector.

The discussion with Mitali Mukherjee, Fellow, ORF was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget.


'India's experience with incentives not so good': Santosh Pai on PLI | Budget [Video]

'India's experience with incentives not so good': Santosh Pai on PLI | Budget

On the topic of PLI scheme, Santosh Pai, Partner, Link Legal said that India's experience with such incentives hasn’t been good. Pai also said that the real challenge is to focus on the bottlenecks. “The priorities need to be clear because in the long term economic strength is the only way you can build up your geo-political strength,” he added. The discussion with Mitali Mukherjee, Fellow, ORF was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget. Watch the full video for more.

Should India go for more free trade pacts? Citigroup economist answers | Budget [Video]

Should India go for more free trade pacts? Citigroup economist answers | Budget

Samiran Chakraborty, MD & Chief Economist, India, Citigroup said that unless global growth tendencies change there wouldn’t be much traction for trade agreements at a regional level. “India-EU trade pact, India-UK trade pact, India-US trade pact are very large negotiations which are somewhat halfway done,” he added. The discussion with Mitali Mukherjee, Fellow, ORF was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget. Watch the full video for more.

Hiking import tariffs can hurt India's competitiveness_ Saon Ray _ Budget 2021 [Video]

Hiking import tariffs can hurt India's competitiveness_ Saon Ray _ Budget 2021

Hiking import tariffs can hurt India's competitiveness_ Saon Ray _ Budget 2021

