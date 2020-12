Tom Cruise Reportedly Erupts at 'Mission: Impossible 7' Crew Over Social Distancing



Tom Cruise Reportedly Erupts at 'Mission: Impossible 7' Crew Over Social Distancing. According to audio obtained by 'The Sun,' Cruise can be heard scolding crew members for not adhering to social.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15 Published 55 minutes ago

Tom Cruise Screams At ‘Mission Impossible’ Crew For Not Following COVID-19 Protocols



Leaked audio caught actor Tom Cruise yelling at crew members on the set of the newest installment of the “Mission Impossible” franchise for allegedly not following coronavirus safety protocols. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:31 Published 2 hours ago