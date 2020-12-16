Global  
 

'Shorter and smaller Christmas is safer Christmas'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 05:43s - Published
Boris Johnson warns against having large Christmas gatherings ahead of relaxing the rules for the holidays.


