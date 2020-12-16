'Shorter and smaller Christmas is safer Christmas'
Boris Johnson: A smaller Christmas is a safer ChristmasBoris Johnson advises people to minimise contacts before seeing loved ones atChristmas, and to avoid travelling from high prevalence areas to ones that arenot so badly affected.
