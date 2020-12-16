Global  
 

Trump Slams McConnell For Accepting biden's Win

On Wednesday morning Pres.Donald Trump tweeted his anger at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

What did McConnell do to anger Trump?

He congradulated President-elect Joe Biden after the Electoral College confirmed his election victory.

"Too soon to give up." "Republican party must finally learn to fight.

People are angry!" Business Insider reports that Trump's claims that he won the election have no basis in fact.

He has repeatedly failed in his attempts to challenge the results in court.


