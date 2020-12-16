Scott Glenn Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 26:51s - Published
Scott Glenn Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Scott Glenn breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'The Silence of the Lambs,' 'The Leftovers,' 'Apocalypse Now,' 'Daredevil,' 'The Defenders,' 'The Right Stuff,' 'Silverado,' 'Urban Cowboy' and 'Greenland.'
Greenland will be available On Demand December 18, 2020
