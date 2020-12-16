Global  
 

Scott Glenn Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Scott Glenn breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'The Silence of the Lambs,' 'The Leftovers,' 'Apocalypse Now,' 'Daredevil,' 'The Defenders,' 'The Right Stuff,' 'Silverado,' 'Urban Cowboy' and 'Greenland.'

Greenland will be available On Demand December 18, 2020


