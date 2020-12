Hospice center faces challenges during pandemic

23ABC's Kylie Walker explains how Hoffman Hospice in Southwest Bakersfield continues to help serve despite the setback.

Kern County's only locally founded non-profit hospice center has served the community for over two decades but this year they're working through some major changes as they shift some of their operations due to COVID-19.

BUT FORHOSPICE PATIENTS THEY OFTENCOUNT ON THAT HUMAN CONNECTIONAS THEY FACE THEIRLAST FEW MONTHS ..

ANDUNFORTUNATELY ..

THIS YEARTHAT'SBEEN LIMITED...MY HEART GOES OUT TO THEMBECAUSE THEY'RE EVEN MORELONELY NOW..

AND ITS HARD."ON A NORMAL YEAR... CINDY HARPERA LONGTIMEVOLUNTEER WITH HOFFMAN HOSPICE..

SERVES AS ACOMPANION TO TERMINALLY ILLPATIENTS DURING THEIR FINALMONTHS.."WE ALL HAVE GIFTS AND TALENTSTHAT WE CAN SHARE WITHOTHERS..

AND SOMETIMES IT MAYJUST BE OUR TIME..

IT MAY JUSTBE A LISTENING EAR, IT MAY JUSTBE HOLDING SOMEBODY'SHAND."BUT NOW DUE TO THE PANDEMIC ..BETH HOFFMAN THE CO-FOUNDEROF THE NON-PROFIT... SAYS THEYHAD TO CUT THEIRVOLUNTEERS FROM 85 DOWN TO JUST3"MOST OF OUR VOLUNTEERS HAVE HADFAMILY MEMBERS THATHAVE BEEN ASSOCIATED WITHHOFFMAN HOSPICE ..THEY'VE SEEN THE VALUE OF THISKIND OF PROGRAM ..

SO THEY WANTTO GIVE BACK ..

AND THEY JUSTCAN'T DO THAT RIGHT NOW."WHICH IS EXACTLY WHY HARPERCHOOSES TO GIVE BACK... SHESAYS..

LOSING HER MOTHER TOCANCER IN 1994 ..

IS WHAT LEDHER TO START VOLUNTEERING ..."WHEN SHE WAS DIAGNOSED ASTERMINAL ..

SHE CHOSE HOSPICEAS HERALTERNATIVE HEALTHCARE."SHE SAYS SHE FEELS HONORED THATTHOSE IN THEIR FINALSTAGES CHOOSE TO HAVE HER BYTHEIR SIDE..."IF YOU CAN WALK THAT ROAD WITHYOUR MOTHER..

YOU CAN SURELYBE A BLESSING TO OTHERS."BUT DURING THIS TIME, STAFF HASHAD TO FIND OTHER WAYS TOCONNECT WITH THEIR PATIENTSOTHER THAN IN PERSON,INCLUDING GOING DIGITAL ANDUSING ZOOM AND FACETIME FORPHONE CALLS, BUT THE HOSPICECENTER KNOWS IT JUST NOT THESAME."FOR NOT ONLY THE PATIENTS BEINGALONE ..

BUT THECAREGIVERS OF THOSE PATIENTS NOTBEING ABLE TO VISIT ..BECAUSE OF THESE RESTRICTIONS ..IS JUST VERY SAD."BUT HOFFMANN SAYS WHILE THEY'VEHAD TO CUT ALMOST ALLOF THEIR VOLUNTEERS... THEY'RESTILL ABLE TO KEEPTHEIR STAFF ..

WHICH INCLUDES ATEAM OF NURSES ANDPRACTITIONERS ..

ALONG WITHSOCIAL WORKERS.."OUR COMMITMENT LEVEL IS STILLTHERE..

ITS JUST WE HAD TO FINDWAYS TO GET CREATIVE WAYS TO BEHELPFUL."AND ONCE RESTRICTIONS LIFT WITHTHIS PANDEMIC..

HOFMANN SAYSTHEY WILL START ALLOWING THEIRVOLUNTEERS BACK ..

SO IF THISSOUNDS LIKE SOMETHING YOUD BEINTERESTED IN DOWN THE LINE ..