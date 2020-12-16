Global  
 

Driving in the snow

Video Credit: WTHI
Driving in the snowDriving in the snow

Since reopened.

As you just heard - we're getting our first bit of snow here in the valley.

That means roads could be a little icy for your morning commute.

Storm team 10's anissa clairborne has some reminders before you hit the road this morning.

Pk} every year, our first snow of the season serves as a slick reminder of how careful we need to be on the roads.

News 10 chief meteorologist, kevin orpurt says this is especially important while crossing overpasses and bridges.

"a lot of times bridges and overpasses will freeze more quickly because air goes underneath the surface of the road.

That allows that temperature to drop more quickly and so you get some freezing.

If that road's not treated, you'll have bridges and over passes freeze more quickly..somebody is driving along and all of a sudden they hit a little patch on the bridge or the overpass and next thing you know, they go flying off the road."

V} county officials say the highway department is on stand by and is prepared to clear the roads as needed.

Vigo county sheriff john plasse says speed is a big factor in most accidents.

He says when roads are icy, drivers should stay at or below the speed limit.

So} "keep in mind, the speed limit is based on when the road conditions are ideal.

So, you may drive 55 in a 55 zone and still lose control based on the road conditions.

V} sheriff plasse also mentioned it's important that drivers fully clean off their windshields before hitting the road.

So} "the worst thing is to drive and you have a little window where you're kind of looking through your windshield and then you won't see traffic.

Say someone runs a stop sign in front of you when you have the right away, you still won't be able to react to that.

Sheriff plasse encourages




