Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This family creates one of the nation’s greatest Christmas light displays!

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 04:08s - Published
This family creates one of the nation’s greatest Christmas light displays!

This family creates one of the nation’s greatest Christmas light displays!

San Jose, CA doesn’t mess around with Christmas displays, but no one does it quite like the Mattos Family!

J.R.

Mattos has carried on a tradition that his great grandfather started and brought it to new heights.

A Bay Area apricot orchard transforms into a winter wonderland every year with more than thousands of lights and hundreds of blow molds.

In 2020, the Mattos Orchard Lights display was even featured on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight”!You can learn more about the display by visiting www.facebook.com/MattosOrchardLights

Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC.

Stream This family creates one of the nation’s greatest Christmas light displays!

Instantly.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Neighborhood Santa mailbox [Video]

Neighborhood Santa mailbox

There’s a Santa Mailbox collecting wish lists this holiday season in Chicago’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood! Mia and Sasha Duchnowski and their four children live in the Lincoln Park area. During this..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:23Published
The Great Christmas Light Fight | Morning Blend [Video]

The Great Christmas Light Fight | Morning Blend

The holiday festivities continue with two new back-to-back episodes of The Great Christmas Light Fight, Wednesday, December 16, on ABC.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 05:40Published
Let It Glow: Up close and personal with Nicole and Doug Davis [Video]

Let It Glow: Up close and personal with Nicole and Doug Davis

Tis the season to deck the halls. All month long we have been showing off homes across the valley that have put up amazing Christmas light displays.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:05Published