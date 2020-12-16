Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 04:08s - Published 6 minutes ago

This family creates one of the nation’s greatest Christmas light displays!

San Jose, CA doesn’t mess around with Christmas displays, but no one does it quite like the Mattos Family!

J.R.

Mattos has carried on a tradition that his great grandfather started and brought it to new heights.

A Bay Area apricot orchard transforms into a winter wonderland every year with more than thousands of lights and hundreds of blow molds.

In 2020, the Mattos Orchard Lights display was even featured on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight”!You can learn more about the display by visiting www.facebook.com/MattosOrchardLights