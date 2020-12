Caroline County Woman Charged With Intentionally Setting House On Fire To Pocket Insurance Money Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:31s - Published 3 days ago Caroline County Woman Charged With Intentionally Setting House On Fire To Pocket Insurance Money A Caroline County woman is charged with intentionally setting fire to her house to pocket the insurance money, Maryland State Fire Marshal officials said Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like