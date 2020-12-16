Massage Envy Phoenix can help with your holiday gift-giving
((SL Advertiser)) Massage Envy Phoenix can help with your holiday gift-giving!
To learn more, text Holiday to 602-551-7252
2 Women Say They Were Sexually Assaulted By Same Masseur At Old Town Massage EnvyTwo women came forward Monday, saying they were sexually assaulted at an Old Town neighborhood massage center. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.
Massage Envy Phoenix has holiday deals!((SL Advertiser)) Massage Envy Phoenix has holiday deals! For more information, text Holiday to 602-551-7252.
Denver7 helps customer get refund from Parker massage businessScheduling a massage for many helps them relax, but a longtime member of Massage Envy says the last few months have been filled with frustrations with the business in Parker. Kaitlyn Bishop says she..