Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Strict lockdown measures begin as cases soar

CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee is in London with a roundup of today's global headlines, including an investigation into decades of abuses at state care..

Here are the top stories for Wednesday, Dec. 16th: Minnesota juvenile lifer walks free after 18 years in prison; US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot..

Amid a spike in new cases, leaders in Germany, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic have announced...

Infections and deaths from the virus have spiked in Germany under the "light" lockdown, forcing the...