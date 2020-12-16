Boko Haram kidnaps more than 330 boys from a government school in northwest Nigeria
Jihadist rebels Boko Haram kidnapped more than 330 boys from a government school in northwest Nigeria.
Nigerian Activist: I'm hardly surprised 300 schoolboys kidnappedBecky Anderson speaks to Obiageli Ezekwesili, co-founder of the #BringBackOurGirls movement and former Education Minister of Nigeria, following the abduction of more than 300 school boys in Nigeria,..
17 Nigerian students rescued from Boko Haram, two dead: OfficialKatsina state’s governor says rescue operations are continuing to save more than 300 students still missing since Friday abduction.
Nigeria school attack: Fears over Boko Haram's growing regional influence