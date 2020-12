Wednesday 8 a.m. COVID-19 Update Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:19s - Published 12 minutes ago Wednesday 8 a.m. COVID-19 Update Wednesday 8 a.m. COVID-19 Update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend KMBC 9 NEWS.THANKS SO MUCH - WELL NOW THECHIP METS ARE COMING IN THESTATE OF KANSAS IS WORKING TODOLE OUT DOSES OF PFIZER’SCORONAVIRUS VACCINE GOVERNOR,LORD.KELLY SAYS DISTRIBUTION WILLWRAP UP TODAY AND THURSDAY INTHE SUNFLOWER STATE VACCINESWILL GO TO HOSPITALS HEALTHDEPARTMENT’S PHARMACIES IN EMSPROVIDERS THIS WEEK.THE GOVERNOR IS WORKING ON APLAN TO PRIORITIZE WHO GETS THEVACCINE AND WIN.WE’RE WORKING NOW WITH OURINTERNAL AND EXTERNAL ADVISORYGROUPS TO DETERMINE HOW WESEQUEN THE REST OF THEVACCINATIONS.WELL, THE GOVERNOR EXPECTS150,000 VACCINE DOSES BY THE ENDOF THE MONTH INCLUDING 49THOUSAND DOSES OF THE MODERNAVACCINE NEXT WEEK.THAT MEANS 150,000 FIRST SHOTS,BUT HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THEYWILL NOT HOLD HALF THE DOSE ISBECAUSE THEY EXPECT MORE ANDTUESDAY IS THE DAY THAT WILL GODOWN IN HISTORY AT THEUNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HEALTHSYSTEM HAS SEVERAL DOSES OF THEPFIZER VACCINE ARRIVED ON CAMPUSREADY FOR FRONTLINE HEALTHCAREWORKERS DOCTORS.HOPE TO GIVE ABOUT A THOUSAND OFTHESE SHOTS PER WEEK.THEY DON’T WASTE ANY TIMEGETTING STARTED.WELL, THIS THE FIRST DOSE GIVENOUT AROUND SEX LAST NIGHTDOCTORS AND NURSES WE SPOKE WITHSAY THAT THEY KNOW THE FIGHT ISFAR FROM OVER BUT THEY’RE SEEINGSOME RELIEF.MEANS HOPE THAT THERE’S AN ENDIN SIGHT THAT IF WE CAN STARTDOING THIS WE CAN GET SOME OFOUR NUMBERS DOWN AND THENHOPEFULLY GET RID OF COVIDALTOGETHER.RIGHT NOW I’M MORE THAN 270HOSPITAL STAFFERS ARE EITHERQUARANTINE OR HAVE BEENDIAGNOSED WITH THE VIRUSHOSPITALS OFFERING THE VACCINETO ANY OF THEIR 14,000 EMPLOYEESTHAT WANT TO GET IT AND EIGHTMORE COVID-19.DEATHS WERE JUST REPORTED INKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI ALONG WITHMORE THAN 200 POSITIVE CASESNEWS COMES AFTER THE MISSOURIDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH REPORTS OFSPIKE IN TUESDAY’S DEATH TOLLREPORTING WITH MORE THAN 200 NEWDEATHS OF OFFICIALS.SAY THE LARGE NUMBERS COMING INBECAUSE OF A BACKLOG OF CASESREPORTED DURING THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT’S CHECK ON DEATHCERTIFICATES.WELL SOME OF THE DEATHS DATEBACK TO AUDRAIN WEST AND RIGHTNOW MISERY HELP FICIALS SAYTHEY’RE WORRIED ABOUT VACCINEDISINFORMATION.SO NEXT WEEK THE STATE WILLSTART RUNNING COMMERCIALS TOPROMOTE CORONAVIRUSVACCINATIONS.MISERY ALREADY HAS A WEBSITEWITH INFORMATION AND THEN TODISPEL THAT SCENE RUMORS.THERE ARE A LOT OF RUMORS OUTTHERE.WE WANT TO FIGHT THOSE WITH THEFACTS SO WE WOULD ENCOURAGEPEOPLE TO GO TO THIS WEBSITE TOGET THE FACTS AND MAKE ANINFORMED DECISION BEFORE THEYDECIDE WHETHER OR NOT TO GETVACCINATED FOR THEMSELVES.MISSOURI’S VACCINE INFORMA