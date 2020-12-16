EU reveals new cybersecurity strategy with plans for a joint unit and an AI-enabled Cyber Shield

The EU finally gave a date - 27th December - for when vaccines will be rolled out, pending approval from the European Medicine Agency, but why the wait when other countries are already rolling out jabs?
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:45Published
European Union states will start vaccinations against COVID-19 in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and the United States after what some have criticized as a slow EU approval process for the shots. Soraya Ali reports.
Michael Gove has said the Government will not seek to negotiate a fresh tradeagreement with the EU next year if they cannot reach a deal before the end ofthe Brexit transition period. The Cabinet Office minister told the CommonsBrexit Committee that December 31 was a “fixed point in law,” when thetransition must end.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published