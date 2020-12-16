Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:11s - Published 1 day ago

Family of Goslings Work to Climb Small River Bank

Occurred on June 1, 2020 / Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada Info from Licensor: "This family of geese had about 2 dozen goslings under their care.

They chose a place to exit the river that was very challenging for some of the goslings.

With no wings yet, and tiny legs, the small bank was quite a hurdle.

In the end, a couple of them simply couldn't make the jump, but rest assured I stuck around to make sure the two stragglers caught up with the family."