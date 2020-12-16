Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FDA Approves At-Home COVID-19 Test

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:19s - Published
FDA Approves At-Home COVID-19 Test

FDA Approves At-Home COVID-19 Test

The FDA just approved a COVID-19 test that you can take at home and sends the results right to your phone.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Authorizes Antigen Test as First Over-the-Counter Fully At-Home Diagnostic Test for COVID-19

Today, the FDA issued an EUA for the first over-the-counter (OTC) fully at-home diagnostic test for...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •HNGN


FDA authorizes use of a nonprescription home COVID test

Test works with a cellphone app that can alert local health authorities.
Ars Technica - Published

Coronavirus updates: Texas joins California as only states with 1.5M cases; FDA approves first at-home COVID test; 303K US deaths

FDA OKs first at-home, over-the-counter COVID test. Kansas mayor resigns after backlash for...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

FDA Authorizes the First at-Home Over-the-Counter Coronavirus Test [Video]

FDA Authorizes the First at-Home Over-the-Counter Coronavirus Test

FDA Authorizes the First at-Home Over-the-Counter Coronavirus Test. The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 15. It can be bought without a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
Health Headlines - 12-15-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 12-15-20

In today's health headlines we talk about the fact that the FDA has approved an at-home COVID-19 test. Also, another group of health care workers has received the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 1/3 of teens..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 03:22Published
FDA Issues Emergency Approval for Pfizer COVID Vaccine [Video]

FDA Issues Emergency Approval for Pfizer COVID Vaccine

'The New York Times' reports the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the approval on Friday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published