De Blasio Says No More Snow Days For School Children

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’ll know by Wednesday night whether schools will stay open Thursday for in-person learning.
But if schools do close, students will not get a snow day.
The mayor says all students will be expected to do remote learning.
