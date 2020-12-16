Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:02s - Published 2 minutes ago

Labour accuses PM of 'mixed messaging' over Xmas rules

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has accused the government of "mixed messaging" over Covid Christmas rules.

Earlier Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to "think hard" before meeting family and friends over the festive period but stopped short of changing the rules.

Report by Blairm.

