Labour accuses PM of 'mixed messaging' over Xmas rules

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reiterated that it is "too early" to say whether Tier 1 restrictions in England will have to be tightened following the lockdown. Responding to a question by Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth, Mr Hancock said "It is too early to do the analysis that (Mr Ashworth) requests, but of course we remain vigilant."
Asked by shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth in the Commons on Tuesdayif the Government intended to impose a tougher set of restrictions on Tier 1post-lockdown, Mr Hancock also said it was "too early" to say. ConservativeKevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton) called on the Health Secretary to look ata tiered system by districts. He said the economic effects of the lockdown onthe hospitality sector particularly is "very severe". The infection rate inlarge constituencies he said "can vary significantly across differentdistricts", adding: "When he moves… back to a tiered system on December 3,would he look at allocating these by districts rather than by county to keepthe economy as open as possible?"
Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has claimed that 10 Downing Street is "totally distracted" by "infighting" and "squabbling" instead of providing leadership during the coronavirus crisis.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the Labour Party wants to work together with the government and bring forward legislation to "stamp out" anti-vaccine online content.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and England's chief medical officer Chris Whittyask people to "think hard" before meeting family and friends over the festiveperiod. Mr Johnson suggested people should reduce their contacts in the fivedays ahead of the festive period if they were going to mix with friends andrelatives.
Boris Johnson has advised people planning to see families at Christmas to avoid travelling from "high prevalence" areas to those with lower coronavirus case rates and not to stay overnight if possible. The prime minister also said people were being asked to "reduce the number of people you are in contact with to the lowest possible number" in the five days before Christmas.
92-year-old actor and dancer Lionel Blair spoke of his gratitude today after receiving the coronavirus at Epsom in Surrey.