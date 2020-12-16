Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Labour accuses PM of 'mixed messaging' over Xmas rules

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Labour accuses PM of 'mixed messaging' over Xmas rules

Labour accuses PM of 'mixed messaging' over Xmas rules

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has accused the government of "mixed messaging" over Covid Christmas rules.

Earlier Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to "think hard" before meeting family and friends over the festive period but stopped short of changing the rules.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jonathan Ashworth Jonathan Ashworth British Labour and Co-operative politician

'Too early' to say if Tier 1 restrictions will be tightened [Video]

'Too early' to say if Tier 1 restrictions will be tightened

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reiterated that it is "too early" to say whether Tier 1 restrictions in England will have to be tightened following the lockdown. Responding to a question by Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth, Mr Hancock said "It is too early to do the analysis that (Mr Ashworth) requests, but of course we remain vigilant." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published
Hancock: Too early to say whether there will be changes to tiered lockdown system [Video]

Hancock: Too early to say whether there will be changes to tiered lockdown system

Asked by shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth in the Commons on Tuesdayif the Government intended to impose a tougher set of restrictions on Tier 1post-lockdown, Mr Hancock also said it was “too early” to say. ConservativeKevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton) called on the Health Secretary to look ata tiered system by districts. He said the economic effects of the lockdown onthe hospitality sector particularly is “very severe”. The infection rate inlarge constituencies he said “can vary significantly across differentdistricts”, adding: “When he moves… back to a tiered system on December 3,would he look at allocating these by districts rather than by county to keepthe economy as open as possible?”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
Labour claim PM’s office ‘distracted’ by ‘infighting' [Video]

Labour claim PM’s office ‘distracted’ by ‘infighting'

Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has claimed that 10 Downing Street is “totally distracted” by “infighting” and “squabbling” instead of providing leadership during the coronavirus crisis. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
Labour calls for emergency laws on anti-vax online content [Video]

Labour calls for emergency laws on anti-vax online content

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the Labour Party wants to work together with the government and bring forward legislation to “stamp out” anti-vaccine online content. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing on Christmas [Video]

All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing on Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and England's chief medical officer Chris Whittyask people to “think hard” before meeting family and friends over the festiveperiod. Mr Johnson suggested people should reduce their contacts in the fivedays ahead of the festive period if they were going to mix with friends andrelatives.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:03Published
Boris Johnson: A smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas [Video]

Boris Johnson: A smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas

Boris Johnson advises people to minimise contacts before seeing loved ones atChristmas, and to avoid travelling from high prevalence areas to ones that arenot so badly affected.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published
PM urges people to have a ‘shorter’ and ‘smaller’ Xmas [Video]

PM urges people to have a ‘shorter’ and ‘smaller’ Xmas

Boris Johnson has advised people planning to see families at Christmas to avoid travelling from "high prevalence" areas to those with lower coronavirus case rates and not to stay overnight if possible. The prime minister also said people were being asked to "reduce the number of people you are in contact with to the lowest possible number" in the five days before Christmas. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:16Published
Boris Johnson accuses Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to “cancel Christmas” [Video]

Boris Johnson accuses Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to “cancel Christmas”

Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to “cancel Christmas” as hesaid the planned easing of restrictions has been agreed “in principle” withthe devolved governments.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Baby Jesus wears face mask in Bolivia [Video]

Baby Jesus wears face mask in Bolivia

Christmas is looking a little different in Bolivia this year, with one of the most popular accessories this festive season being a statue of the baby Jesus complete with face mask and face shield.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published
Doncaster shoppers react to Government's Christmas plans [Video]

Doncaster shoppers react to Government's Christmas plans

Shoppers in Doncaster discuss whether the Government is right to allowhouseholds to mix at Christmas and whether they will be meeting their ownnearest and dearest.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

No element in Bajrang Dal's content that necessitates ban: Facebook India head

 Facebook's fact-checking team has not found any content that necessitates a ban on the Bajrang Dal, the social media giant's India head Ajit Mohan told a..
IndiaTimes
Lionel Blair receives coronavirus vaccine in Epsom [Video]

Lionel Blair receives coronavirus vaccine in Epsom

92-year-old actor and dancer Lionel Blair spoke of his gratitude today after receiving the coronavirus at Epsom in Surrey. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published

The year Instagram became Facebook

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Instagram spent much of the past eight years fighting to maintain its independence from Facebook. In 2020, the..
The Verge