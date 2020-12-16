Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What are the restrictions for Christmas this year?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:10s - Published
What are the restrictions for Christmas this year?

What are the restrictions for Christmas this year?

Confusion has been cast over millions of people’s Christmas plans weeks afterthe whole of the UK was told coronavirus restrictions would be relaxed toallow limited mixing over the festive period.

So, what is allowed this festiveseason?


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Despite Covid, Brooklyn neighborhood still a flashy Christmas village [Video]

Despite Covid, Brooklyn neighborhood still a flashy Christmas village

Despite the pandemic, the neighbourhood of Dyker Heights proudly displays its over-the-top Christmas light decorations.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Trumps wear matching tuxedos in final White House Christmas card

 The Trumps' final Christmas portrait from the White House is a departure from previous years, in more ways than one.
CBS News
Christmas rush and Brexit uncertainty fuel miles-long lorry queues [Video]

Christmas rush and Brexit uncertainty fuel miles-long lorry queues

Christmas stockpiling and Brexit uncertainty have again caused huge queues oflorries to stack up in Kent. A long line of HGVs stretched up to five miles onthe M20 as freight drivers headed for the Eurotunnel. The latest delays cameas the UK marked less than two weeks until 2021 and the end of the Brexittransition period. Businesses, in a bid to avoid cross-Channel disruption inJanuary, are stockpiling goods before the new year, in addition to the usualChristmas rush. On Saturday the queue along the left-hand lane of the motorwaystarted in the Ashford area and stretched several miles to the Eurotunnelentrance at Folkestone.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Tips on how to keep surfaces germ-free during the pandemic [Video]

Tips on how to keep surfaces germ-free during the pandemic

Infection control expert Dr Allen Hanouka from GAMA Healthcare gives tips onbest practice for keeping surfaces clean ahead of families come together overChristmas. For more information on keeping your home clean this Christmas,explore GAMA Healthcare’s other top tips:https://gamahealthcare.com/coronavirus/resources/surface-hygiene.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:53Published
Sarah Brightman reunites with ex Andrew Lloyd Webber for Christmas [Video]

Sarah Brightman reunites with ex Andrew Lloyd Webber for Christmas

British soprano singer Sarah Brightman will reunite with her ex-husband Andrew LLoyd Webber as part of her livestream Christmas concert this weekend.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

UK urged to ax 'rash' easing of restrictions over Christmas

LONDON (AP) — The British government faced mounting calls Tuesday to reassess its plans to ease...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBelfast Telegraph


Covid restrictions relaxed: UK allowed 5 days of Christmas gatherings, decision slammed by medical journals

Covid restrictions relaxed: UK allowed 5 days of Christmas gatherings, decision slammed by medical journals The UK government has been taken to task by the editors of two prestigious British medical journals...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Christmas relaxation could cause ‘tsunami’ of Covid-19 cases, nursing chief says

Relaxing coronavirus restrictions over Christmas could lead to an “unrelenting tsunami” of cases,...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

A Few Things You Can Do Next Week if You're off for Christmas [Video]

A Few Things You Can Do Next Week if You're off for Christmas

Having time off for the holidays is the best but this year with so many restrictions, what are you supposed to do with your time? The CDC says that virtual gatherings are the safest ways to celebrate..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:44Published
Wales to bring in tighter coronavirus restrictions after Christmas [Video]

Wales to bring in tighter coronavirus restrictions after Christmas

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that on December 28 tighterrestrictions for household mixing, staying-at-home, holiday accommodation andtravel will apply across Wales.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
Christmas Tree Turned Off Overnight As Part Of New Millennium Park Restrictions [Video]

Christmas Tree Turned Off Overnight As Part Of New Millennium Park Restrictions

The City of Chicago will now pull the plug on the city's Christmas tree nightly at 11 p.m. It's part of new restrictions in place at Millennium Park after a lack of social distancing, especially on..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:41Published