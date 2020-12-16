Congress promises Covid-19 relief bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate won't leave for Christmas break until a deal is reached; President-elect Joe Biden names more cabinet picks.



Related videos from verified sources 'Not leaving here without a COVID package': McConnell



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday it is his "hope" to pass an "omnibus" spending bill with a COVID relief package "attached to it" after months of delays in aid. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06 Published 23 hours ago Democrats Ready To Deal For COVID Relief



The COVID-19 relief bill has languished for months, with no signs that congress will ever approve it. Now, Business Insider reports that Democrats are ready to do anything to get the relief passed. A.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago Congress pushing new COVID-19 relief bill



Bill does not include stimulus checks Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:44 Published 2 days ago