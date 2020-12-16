Congress promises Covid-19 relief bill
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate won't leave for Christmas break until a deal is reached; President-elect Joe Biden names more cabinet picks.
NBC's Tracie Potts reports.
'Not leaving here without a COVID package': McConnellSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday it is his "hope" to pass an "omnibus" spending bill with a COVID relief package "attached to it" after months of delays in aid.
Democrats Ready To Deal For COVID ReliefThe COVID-19 relief bill has languished for months, with no signs that congress will ever approve it.
Now, Business Insider reports that Democrats are ready to do anything to get the relief passed.
Congress pushing new COVID-19 relief billBill does not include stimulus checks