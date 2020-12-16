Global  
 

Neighbors Say Trump Can't Live at Mar-a-Lago

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about a demand letter sent by Palm Beach residents attempting to bar President Donald Trump from living at his Mar-a-Lago resort.


Early Addition: Trump's Mar-a-Lago Neighbors Do Not Want Him Living There Full Time

Early Addition: Trump's Mar-a-Lago Neighbors Do Not Want Him Living There Full Time People ice skating in Bryant Park Because Tom Cruise is taking COVID very seriously, check out...
Report: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Buy $30M Indian Creek Lot [Video]

The property is about 60 miles from the president's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2VWl4L8

Trump Orders Mar-A-Lago Reno For Possible Post-White House Landing Spot [Video]

President Donald Trump and his family appear to be making preparations to vacate the White House, despite his insistence he secretly won the election. Business Insider reports Trump has asked for..

How Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the fight for America’s soul – video [Video]

In the final episode of Anywhere but Washington, Oliver Laughland and Tom Silverstone return to Florida, the crucial swing state that Donald Trump won last week. His victory there paved the way for his..

