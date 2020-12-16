Replacement for 2020 Tupelo Christmas Parade: live interview about 'Through the Years'

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 5 minutes ago

Tanya Carter interviews Dalton Russell, Program Associate for the Tupelo Main Street Association about the upcoming TV premiere of "Through the Years", the replacement for 2020's Tupelo Christmas Parade.

Sidelined the 2020 reed's tupelo christmas parade but it did not dampen the spirit of the parade's sponsor or the folks at downtown tupelo main street association.

In fact reed's department store and the downtown main street association came up with a unique way you can still celebrate the holiday season with them.

Joining us live in tupelo is dalton russell with the downtown tupelo main street association.

Dtmsa is a local non-profit organization who strives to help our local small businesses in downtown tupelo.

Our main street office strives to keep downtown buzzing with activity year-round, which is why we host as many as 15 different events throughout the year.

Whether it's a wine tasting, a chili cook-off, or the internationally attended tupelo elvis festival, these events account for 80,000 visitors annually in downtown.

This allows us to showcase tupelo's culture and heritage, placing emphasis on the americana music triangle and the mississippi hills national heritage area.the reed's tupelo christmas parade has been always been the yearly highlight of our local community and we love putting it together with the help of our presenting sponsor: reed's department store in downtown tupelo.

Between float entries and the attendees, this event usually draws in crowds of thousands lining up and down main street in downtown tupelo.due to covid-19 restrictions, we were not able to have our annual parade this year, which was originally scheduled for tuesday, december 1st.

Although covid-19 forced us to cancel this year's actual event, we still wanted to offer some magic and hope to our community this holiday season.

This year's parade will be aired virtually on sunday, december 2nd at 4pm on abc-wtva and will feature footage of past parades.

By doing this, we hope that families will be able to watch this together safely at home and be reminded that there are still good times to be had this holiday season in spite of all that has happened this year!

We value the partnership with reed's department store and could not produce this event without their help and support.in lieu of the physical parade, a virtual parade featuring footage of past parades will air on sunday, december 20th at 4pm on abc-wtva.

