Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Where Will The Trumps Go After Donald Leaves Office?

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Where Will The Trumps Go After Donald Leaves Office?

Where Will The Trumps Go After Donald Leaves Office?

Mar-a-Lago is President Donald Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Business Insider reports that Mar-a-lago is the First Family's "gilded getaway." It's where the Trumps are widely speculated to retreat to following Trump's exit from office.

Trump's neighbors aren't thrilled at the prospect of the former President moving in next door.

The luxe property was closed for about 57 days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It has previously hosted visitors like the prime minister of Japan.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Neighbors Say Trump Can't Live at Mar-a-Lago [Video]

Neighbors Say Trump Can't Live at Mar-a-Lago

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about a demand letter sent by Palm Beach residents attempting to bar President Donald Trump from living at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published
‘Hope Biden has more global approach on Covid’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla #HTLS2020 [Video]

‘Hope Biden has more global approach on Covid’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla #HTLS2020

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He termed US President Donald Trump’s Covid policy restrictive and said that a more..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published
On Fox News, Pal Geraldo Rivera Tells Trump: 'It's Over' [Video]

On Fox News, Pal Geraldo Rivera Tells Trump: 'It's Over'

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera is a longtime friend of President Donald Trump. But despite Rivera's affection, CNN reports he has a message for the president. It's over. Geraldo Rivera..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published