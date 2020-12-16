Where Will The Trumps Go After Donald Leaves Office?

Mar-a-Lago is President Donald Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Business Insider reports that Mar-a-lago is the First Family's "gilded getaway." It's where the Trumps are widely speculated to retreat to following Trump's exit from office.

Trump's neighbors aren't thrilled at the prospect of the former President moving in next door.

The luxe property was closed for about 57 days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It has previously hosted visitors like the prime minister of Japan.