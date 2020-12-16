Credit: In the Know: Finds

Make delicious and healthy desserts in just minutes with the Yonanas Deluxe

If you love dessert, but your waistline doesn’t, the Yonanas Deluxe is for you.

Yonanas makes creamy and thick soft-serve treats out of frozen fruit.

It’s easy to use and even easier to clean.

Plus, it comes with a recipe book that includes over 75 delicious and nutritious recipes.

