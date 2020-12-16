Global  
 

European Parliament overwhelmingly passes €1.8 trillion EU budget for next 7 years

Credit: Euronews English
European Parliament overwhelmingly passes €1.8 trillion EU budget for next 7 years

European Parliament overwhelmingly passes €1.8 trillion EU budget for next 7 years

The budget had been in jeopardy after both Poland and Hungary threatened to veto it over attempts to tie the release of EU funds to adherence to core EU values.


Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: EU sanctions against Belarus not enough, says opposition leader [Video]

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: EU sanctions against Belarus not enough, says opposition leader

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarus' democratic opposition leader, spoke exclusively to Euronews as she accepted the European Parliament's Sakharov Prize on behalf of the country's opposition.

Credit: euronews (in English)
MEPs express concern EU Parliament will be left with no time to ratify Brexit deal if one is reached [Video]

MEPs express concern EU Parliament will be left with no time to ratify Brexit deal if one is reached

The EU and the UK are still negotiating at pace. But even if a deal is struck before December 31, parliaments will have little time to examine it before trade barriers come into force.

Credit: Euronews English

EU reveals new cybersecurity strategy with plans for a joint unit and an AI-enabled Cyber Shield [Video]

EU reveals new cybersecurity strategy with plans for a joint unit and an AI-enabled Cyber Shield

The bloc has revealed its new strategy to prevent, deter and respond to cyberattacks across the EU.

Credit: Euronews English

Amazon generates millions of pounds of plastic waste

 Amazon fulfilment center in Sosnowiec, Poland on 13 May, 2019.  | Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Amazon’s plastic pollution is..
The Verge
Thousands protest in Warsaw against abortion reform and PiS government [Video]

Thousands protest in Warsaw against abortion reform and PiS government

Thousands demonstrated in Warsaw to protest against a Constitutional Court ruling imposing an almost total ban on abortion in Poland, and also to demand the resignation of the ruling PiS government.

Credit: euronews (in English)

Today in History for December 13th

 U.S. forces capture Iraq's ousted dictator Saddam Hussein; Authorities in communist Poland impose martial law; Union forces suffer defeat at the Battle of..
USATODAY.com

Hungary bans gay couples from adopting children, writes it into constitution

 Human rights groups on Wednesday condemned a new Hungarian law that effectively bans adoption for same-sex couples and applies a strict Christian conservative..
New Zealand Herald

EU breaks deadlock over €1.8tn budget and Covid-recovery fund

 A compromise was reached with Hungary and Poland who had threatened a veto over the rule-of-law clause.
BBC News
EU's €1.8 trillion budget approved after Hungary and Poland remove their vetoes [Video]

EU's €1.8 trillion budget approved after Hungary and Poland remove their vetoes

The €1.8 trillion package includes the EU's seven-year budget (€1.1 tr) and the €750 billion COVID-19 recovery fund.

Credit: euronews (in English)