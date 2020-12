Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:40s - Published 1 week ago

Carrie Underwood On Getting Cows For Christmas

Carrie Underwood has delivered two special gifts this holiday season: Her first-ever holiday album 'My Gift' and an accompanying HBO Max special.

While catching up with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey, the country superstar admits she is not the best gift giver and reveals why she asked for cows for Christmas from husband Mike Fisher.