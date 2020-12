Appeal against PC's killers' sentence fails Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:02s - Published 4 minutes ago Appeal against PC's killers' sentence fails The sentences given to PC Andrew Harper's killers remain unchanged after challenges at the Court of Appeal. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Appeal against PC's killers sentence fails



The sentences given to PC Andrew Harper's killers remain unchanged after challenges at the Court of Appeal. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:02 Published 10 minutes ago