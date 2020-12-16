Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britney Spears' dad claims he hasn't spoken to her since August

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Britney Spears' dad claims he hasn't spoken to her since August

Britney Spears' dad claims he hasn't spoken to her since August

Britney Spears’ dad claims he hasn’t spoken to his daughter since August, and says he “misses her very much”, as the pair continue their conservatorship battle.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Claims He Hasn’t Talked to Her Since August: ‘I Miss Her’

He’s speaking out! Jaime Spears claimed he hasn’t since spoken with his daughter, Britney Spears,...
Radar Online - Published Also reported by •PinkNewsJust Jared


Britney Spears Hasn’t Spoken To Dad Jamie Spears Since Conservatorship Battle

With Britney Spears’ latest conservatorship battle cooling down, dad Jamie Spears hasn’t spoken...
OK! Magazine - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Britney Spears Loses Bid to Remove Father From Conservatorship [Video]

Britney Spears Loses Bid to Remove Father From Conservatorship

Britney Spears Loses Bid to Remove Father From Conservatorship. According to 'Variety,' Britney's father, James Spears, . has been her co-conservator since 2008 after the singer suffered a public..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published
Britney Spears 'Will Not Perform Again' If Dad Controls Career | Billboard News [Video]

Britney Spears 'Will Not Perform Again' If Dad Controls Career | Billboard News

Britney Spears’ attempt to free herself from her father continues. In a hearing on Nov. 10th, a Los Angeles Superior Court declined to suspend James Spears from his central role in the court..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:06Published
Judge Denies Britney Spears' Request to Suspend Dad's Conservatorship Role [Video]

Judge Denies Britney Spears' Request to Suspend Dad's Conservatorship Role

A judge Tuesday denied Britney Spears' request to suspend her father's duties as the conservator of her estate, but said she would not rule out hearing a similar motion in the future. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:37Published