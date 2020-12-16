Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Full lockdown in Wales as COVID cases spike

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Full lockdown in Wales as COVID cases spike

Full lockdown in Wales as COVID cases spike

Hospital in Wales are struggling to find beds, as the nation suffers from a surge in coronavirus cases.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Germany pondering new lockdown amid spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths [Video]

Coronavirus: Germany pondering new lockdown amid spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths

Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder called for the country to be "shut down" for the next few weeks.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:25Published
'Look at the other angle': Love jihad law logic explained by MP CM #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Look at the other angle': Love jihad law logic explained by MP CM #HTLS2020

Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh explained the logic of legislation against 'love jihad'. The MP..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:32Published
Free Covid vaccine for all? What MP CM Shivraj Chouhan wants #HTLS2020 [Video]

Free Covid vaccine for all? What MP CM Shivraj Chouhan wants #HTLS2020

With a vaccine for Covid-19 seemingly around the corner, the various aspects of mass immunisation have become a matter of public debate. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published